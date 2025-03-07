In pics: Blooming rapeseed flowers in S China's Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 09:23, March 07, 2025

Photo shows rapeseed flowers with rural buildings featuring white walls and black roofs and mountains in Zhongdu township, Luzhai county, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Wang Xiaoqiang)

A beautiful picturesque springtime scene has unfolded in Zhongdu township, Luzhai county, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region these days, as the rapeseed flowers are now in full bloom. Tourists and photography enthusiasts have arrived in droves. Some stroll through the floral sea and enjoy the romance of spring, and some capture the beauty with their cameras, embracing the season's charm and vitality.

Photo shows rapeseed flowers with rural buildings featuring white walls and black roofs and mountains in Zhongdu township, Luzhai county, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Wang Xiaoqiang)

Aerial photo shows rapeseed flowers with rural buildings featuring white walls and black roofs and mountains in Zhongdu township, Luzhai county, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Wang Xiaoqiang)

A tourist takes photo of a woman in a rapeseed field in Zhongdu township, Luzhai county, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Wang Xiaoqiang)

