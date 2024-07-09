Home>>
Myanmar announces Chinese New Year as public holiday
(Xinhua) 10:19, July 09, 2024
YANGON, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar has announced that Chinese New Year will be included as a public holiday in the 2025 calendar, the state-run media Myanmar Radio and Television (MRTV) reported on Monday.
Myanmar designated Chinese New Year as a public holiday in the calendar, in a similar move to other ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) member countries, in order to strengthen its "Paukphaw" (fraternal) friendship with China, the report said.
The state government announces public holidays in the 2025 calendar in advance, which include religious days, and unique and historical days of the Southeast Asian country, the MRTV report said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, Myanmar sign agreement on cooperation projects of LMC special fund 2024
- China-funded agroforestry project completed in Myanmar
- New Yorkers wrap up Lunar New Year celebrations with big parades
- Auckland banquet celebrates Chinese New Year
- Fireworks illuminate sky in E China's Anhui to celebrate Chinese New Year
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.