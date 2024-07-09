Myanmar announces Chinese New Year as public holiday

Xinhua) 10:19, July 09, 2024

YANGON, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar has announced that Chinese New Year will be included as a public holiday in the 2025 calendar, the state-run media Myanmar Radio and Television (MRTV) reported on Monday.

Myanmar designated Chinese New Year as a public holiday in the calendar, in a similar move to other ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) member countries, in order to strengthen its "Paukphaw" (fraternal) friendship with China, the report said.

The state government announces public holidays in the 2025 calendar in advance, which include religious days, and unique and historical days of the Southeast Asian country, the MRTV report said.

