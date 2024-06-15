China, Myanmar sign agreement on cooperation projects of LMC special fund 2024

June 15, 2024

NAY PYI TAW, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai and Myanmar's Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs U Lwin Oo signed here on Friday an agreement on cooperation projects of Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Special Fund 2024.

The agreement was signed to mark the 74th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between Myanmar and China.

The signing of the agreement was an important measure to implement consensus reached by the fourth LMC leaders' meeting, and also demonstrated friendly relations between China and Myanmar over the past 74 years, Chen said at the signing ceremony.

Myanmar is an important participant, promoter and beneficiary of the LMC, and China is willing to work with Myanmar to implement LMC projects to benefit Myanmar people with more cooperation outcomes, he added.

Myanmar's Deputy Prime Minister and Union Minister for Foreign Affairs U Than Swe said that Myanmar and China are friendly neighbors, and bilateral relations have become increasingly close over the past 74 years.

Myanmar is willing to work with Lancang-Mekong countries to jointly promote regional peace, stability and prosperity, U Than Swe said.

Under the deal, 12 projects will be implemented to assist agriculture, poverty alleviation, trade, innovation and livelihoods in Myanmar.

