Myanmar extends state of emergency for 6 more months

Xinhua) 09:28, February 01, 2024

Myanmar's National Defense and Security Council (NDSC) holds a meeting in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, Jan. 31, 2024. Myanmar's NDSC on Wednesday extended the state of emergency in the Southeast Asian country for six more months, the council's information team said. (Xinhua)

YANGON, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar's National Defense and Security Council (NDSC) on Wednesday extended the state of emergency in the Southeast Asian country for six more months, the council's information team said.

According to media report, Acting President U Myint Swe declared the extension of the state of emergency for six months during the NDSC's meeting on Wednesday.

The extension was made in accordance with the Section 425 of the State Constitution due to unusual circumstances in the country, the report said.

The meeting also discussed matters on combating telecom frauds, development of the country and promotion of education sector, preparation for the general election and preparation for national census, the report said.

Myanmar declared the state of emergency in February 2021 for one year and then extended it four times until Jan. 31 this year.

Myanmar's National Defense and Security Council (NDSC) holds a meeting in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, Jan. 31, 2024. Myanmar's NDSC on Wednesday extended the state of emergency in the Southeast Asian country for six more months, the council's information team said. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)