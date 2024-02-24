Auckland banquet celebrates Chinese New Year

Xinhua) 10:44, February 24, 2024

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- An Auckland banquet organized by overseas Chinese celebrated the Chinese New Year on Friday.

The celebration banquet, hosted by the Federation of The Chinese Association of New Zealand, was attended by Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong, Chinese Consul General in Auckland Chen Shijie, New Zealand government officials, parliamentarians, Auckland community leaders, business leaders, charity organizations, student representatives and media.

The president of the Federation, Steven Wong, said he would like to use this occasion to promote friendship and exchange between New Zealand and China.

Chen Shijie echoed Wong in his speech that the spiritual core of Chinese culture featuring harmony and peace aligns with New Zealand's inclusive, diverse and open social atmosphere, which is a vivid example of mutual communication between different civilizations.

New Zealand Member of Parliament Jenny Salesa said in her speech that New Zealand cherishes the Chinese community's contribution to society, and the country puts great importance to its relationship with China as its number one trading partner.

Whichever political party is in government, New Zealand will keep its position to develop its trade relationship with China, said Salesa.

