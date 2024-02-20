Chinese New Year celebrated in Myanmar

Xinhua) 08:48, February 20, 2024

YANGON, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese New Year, the Year of the Dragon, was grandly celebrated in Myanmar's Yangon on Sunday.

Representatives of the two countries, including Myanmar's State Administration Council Chairman Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai, attended the celebration.

Min Aung Hlaing addressed the celebration that Myanmar and China have a long history of "Paukphaw" friendship and bilateral cooperation is being consistently promoted, expressing gratitude for China's long-term support for Myanmar's stability and development.

Myanmar is willing to deepen cooperation with China in economy, trade and cultural exchanges, work together to combat telecom fraud, and join hands to build a community of shared future between the two countries, he said.

Chen Hai said that China will continue to support Myanmar in taking the path of development that is in line with its own national conditions, and support Myanmar's efforts in maintaining peace, stability and development.

The celebration, held at Yangon's Thuwunna Stadium, featured parades, lion and dragon dances, Chinese lantern displays, and over 50 exhibition booths on food and traditional Chinese culture.

