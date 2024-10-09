South Korean student tours the largest lantern festival in Beijing's history

People's Daily Online) 14:33, October 09, 2024

South Korean student Pei Huien, with a passion for Chinese lantern culture, visited the largest lantern festival in Beijing's history.

She learned that this lantern festival set historical records for Beijing in terms of exhibition duration, total size, and the scale and design of lantern displays. A total of more than 200 lantern groups light up the Beijing Garden Expo Park, attracting visitors from all over the world.

Pei believes that the lantern festival is not only a display of a fine cultural tradition, but also exhibits how lanterns are one of the most important forms of light and shadow art in the world.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)