China Travel: Spectacular lantern fair attracts visitors in Beijing

A grand lantern fair featuring more than 200 sets of creative lanterns of varying sizes is taking place in Beijing from Sept. 14 to Oct. 31, 2024.

Set to run from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily at the Beijing Garden Expo Park in the city's Fengtai district, the lantern fair will set new records as Beijing's longest, largest, and most intricate lantern fair ever held.

