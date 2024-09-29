Languages

Archive

Home>>

China Travel: Spectacular lantern fair attracts visitors in Beijing

By Tian Yi (People's Daily Online) 13:56, September 29, 2024

A grand lantern fair featuring more than 200 sets of creative lanterns of varying sizes is taking place in Beijing from Sept. 14 to Oct. 31, 2024.

Set to run from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily at the Beijing Garden Expo Park in the city's Fengtai district, the lantern fair will set new records as Beijing's longest, largest, and most intricate lantern fair ever held.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Du Mingming)

Photos

Related Stories