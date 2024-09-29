Home>>
China Travel: Spectacular lantern fair attracts visitors in Beijing
By Tian Yi (People's Daily Online) 13:56, September 29, 2024
A grand lantern fair featuring more than 200 sets of creative lanterns of varying sizes is taking place in Beijing from Sept. 14 to Oct. 31, 2024.
Set to run from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily at the Beijing Garden Expo Park in the city's Fengtai district, the lantern fair will set new records as Beijing's longest, largest, and most intricate lantern fair ever held.
