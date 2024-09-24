Beijing's stunning 'hanging sun' heralds autumn equinox

(People's Daily App) 15:25, September 24, 2024

On September 23, a photographer captured the breathtaking "hanging sun" over Beijing's Chang'an Avenue with time-lapse photography. This sight only occurs around the spring and autumn equinoxes, when the sun aligns perfectly with the city's east-west streets. Marvel at this rare moment for Beijing's skyline.

(Compiled by Zhang Yangqian)

