Beijing's stunning 'hanging sun' heralds autumn equinox
(People's Daily App) 15:25, September 24, 2024
On September 23, a photographer captured the breathtaking "hanging sun" over Beijing's Chang'an Avenue with time-lapse photography. This sight only occurs around the spring and autumn equinoxes, when the sun aligns perfectly with the city's east-west streets. Marvel at this rare moment for Beijing's skyline.
