Beijing gears up for celebration of 75th National Day
A giant flower basket is set up to greet the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Sept. 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)
Workers set up flower decorations along Chang'an Avenue in Beijing to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, Sept. 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)
