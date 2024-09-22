Parallel forums held during 2024 Beijing Culture Forum

September 22, 2024

This photo shows a parallel forum themed on "Cultural Dissemination: Film and Television Production with Relevance to the Present Times" during the 2024 Beijing Culture Forum in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

This photo shows a parallel forum themed on "Cultural Inheritance: History, Culture and Development Path" during the 2024 Beijing Culture Forum in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

This photo shows a parallel forum themed on "Cultural Trends: Integration of New Business Forms and Technologies" during the 2024 Beijing Culture Forum in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

This photo shows a parallel forum themed on "Cultural Exchanges: Mutual Learning and Common Progress" during the 2024 Beijing Culture Forum in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

This photo shows a parallel forum themed on "Cultural Heritage: Systematic Conservation and Creative Inheritance" during the 2024 Beijing Culture Forum in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

