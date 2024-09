2024 Beijing Culture Forum kicks off

Xinhua) 16:18, September 19, 2024

Guests attend the opening ceremony of 2024 Beijing Culture Forum in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 19, 2024. The 2024 Beijing Culture Forum opened on Thursday in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Guests attend the opening ceremony of 2024 Beijing Culture Forum in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 19, 2024. The 2024 Beijing Culture Forum opened on Thursday in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Guests attend the opening ceremony of 2024 Beijing Culture Forum in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 19, 2024. The 2024 Beijing Culture Forum opened on Thursday in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Guests attend the opening ceremony of 2024 Beijing Culture Forum in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 19, 2024. The 2024 Beijing Culture Forum opened on Thursday in Beijing. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Guests attend the opening ceremony of 2024 Beijing Culture Forum in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 19, 2024. The 2024 Beijing Culture Forum opened on Thursday in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)