Home>>
11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum kicks off
(Ecns.cn) 13:50, September 14, 2024
The 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum is held in Beijing, Sept. 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)
Themed "Promoting Peace for a Shared Future," this year's forum attracted more than 1,800 guests and will be held from Sept. 12-14.
Participants attend the 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum in Beijing, Sept. 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)
Participants attend the 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum in Beijing, Sept. 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)
Participants attend the 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum in Beijing, Sept. 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Xian Jiangnan)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.