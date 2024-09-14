We Are China

11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum kicks off

Ecns.cn) 13:50, September 14, 2024

The 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum is held in Beijing, Sept. 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)

Themed "Promoting Peace for a Shared Future," this year's forum attracted more than 1,800 guests and will be held from Sept. 12-14.

Participants attend the 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum in Beijing, Sept. 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)

