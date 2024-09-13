Home>>
Beijing Olympic Tower lit up during 2024 CIFTIS
(Xinhua) 09:34, September 13, 2024
The Beijing Olympic Tower is lit up during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Photos
