Beijing Olympic Tower lit up during 2024 CIFTIS

Xinhua) 09:34, September 13, 2024

The Beijing Olympic Tower is lit up during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

The Beijing Olympic Tower is lit up during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)