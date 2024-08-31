Main structure of Asia's largest underground transportation hub completed

Xinhua) 09:21, August 31, 2024

This photo taken on Aug. 30, 2024 shows the construction site of the integrated transportation hub at the Beijing Sub-center Station in Tongzhou District, sub-center of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

The main structure of the integrated transportation hub at the Beijing Sub-center Station, a landmark transportation project for the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, was capped on Friday.

The construction of the transportation hub is a key project of Beijing Sub-center, and the main structure of the building is scheduled to be completed by the end of this December.

The station will be ready for operation by the end of 2025.

This photo taken on Aug. 30, 2024 shows the construction site of the integrated transportation hub at the Beijing Sub-center Station in Tongzhou District, sub-center of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

