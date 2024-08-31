Main structure of Asia's largest underground transportation hub completed
This photo taken on Aug. 30, 2024 shows the construction site of the integrated transportation hub at the Beijing Sub-center Station in Tongzhou District, sub-center of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
The main structure of the integrated transportation hub at the Beijing Sub-center Station, a landmark transportation project for the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, was capped on Friday.
The construction of the transportation hub is a key project of Beijing Sub-center, and the main structure of the building is scheduled to be completed by the end of this December.
The station will be ready for operation by the end of 2025.
