China to host global forum on deepening transportation cooperation

Xinhua) 13:45, August 28, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Global Sustainable Transport Forum 2024 will be held in Beijing on Sept. 25 and 26, the Ministry of Transport said Wednesday.

The forum, themed "Sustainable Transport: Logistics Connecting the World," aims to foster global cooperation and promote the development of a safe, convenient, efficient, green, economical, inclusive and resilient transport system, the ministry added.

Participants are expected to jointly release a series of practical outcomes during the forum, including initiatives related to implementing the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and promoting sustainable transport development.

The forum will also feature multiple technical tours showcasing China's innovative achievements in sustainable transport. These tours will cover areas such as autonomous driving and smart logistics, rural roads and urban-rural passenger transport, as well as international airports and rail transit.

