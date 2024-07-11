Nation's progress in transportation sector highlighted

July 11, 2024

China has made big strides in promoting international logistics, the minister of transport said on Wednesday in Beijing.

The country has proactively expanded the international logistics network and achieved significant outcomes, the minister, Li Xiaopeng, said at a news conference on the high-quality development of the transportation sector.

China's international maritime routes currently connect major ports worldwide, with container vessels servicing more than 100 countries and regions, Li said. China has been at the forefront of global maritime connectivity for several years, he added.

Furthermore, China's international air cargo services reach more than 60 countries and regions around the world, with the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Shanghai standing out, respectively, as the world's top and third-largest international air cargo hubs, he noted.

Additionally, agreements on international road transportation have been signed with 22 countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative, while China-Europe freight trains have linked more than 220 cities in 25 European countries.

Efforts have also been made to enhance the service capabilities of international freight transportation, and progress has been seen in various aspects, including maritime shipping, air transportation, international express delivery and international road transportation, Li said.

A comprehensive international logistics system has been established, with international maritime shipping handling over 95 percent of China's import and export cargo volume.

International air cargo services have emerged as the primary mode of transportation for high-value and time-sensitive goods. In 2023, a total of 3.11 billion international and cross-border mail and express deliveries were completed, providing robust support for the rapid growth of cross-border e-commerce.

In addition, international transportation by road saw a 105 percent year-on-year increase in freight volume in 2023.

Meanwhile, 17,000 China-Europe freight train trips were operated last year, carrying 1.9 million containers.

As of Wednesday, China has operated more than 10,000 freight trains to Europe this year, reaching that milestone 19 days earlier than last year, according to China State Railway Group.

Those trains have carried 1.08 million containers, representing an 11 percent year-on-year increase and indicating a positive trend of both quantity and quality improvement.

Recently, another major international logistics channel began operating in China. The China-Europe Trans-Caspian Express, a major international connectivity project that spans the Eurasian region, began operation on July 3.

The project relies on a multidimensional connectivity network that integrates highways, railways, air routes, and pipelines, in order to better link Asia with Europe via the Caspian Sea, the world's largest inland body of water.

With its combined highway-sea transportation channel, the express route allows trucks carrying consignments to traverse the Eurasian region aboard cargo vessels.

