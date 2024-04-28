We Are China

China's waterway investment soars 20.1 pct in 2023

Xinhua) 10:17, April 28, 2024

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Fixed-asset investment (FAI) in China's waterway network jumped 20.1 percent year on year in 2023, official data showed.

The network saw a total investment of 201.57 billion yuan (about 28.37 billion U.S. dollars) during the period, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Southwest China's Yunnan Province led the investment growth among the country's provincial-level regions, registering a year-on-year increase of 192.2 percent.

The growth was followed by that of east China's Shanghai Municipality and northeast China's Liaoning Province.

Last year, FAI in China's road network topped 2.82 trillion yuan, edging down 1 percent from the previous year, the data revealed.

