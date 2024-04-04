Home>>
China's waterway investment soars in first 2 months
(Xinhua) 14:36, April 04, 2024
BEIJING, April 4 (Xinhua) -- Fixed-asset investment (FAI) in China's waterway network jumped 17 percent year on year in the first two months of this year, official data showed.
The investment came in at 27.33 billion yuan (about 3.85 billion U.S. dollars) during the period, according to the Ministry of Transport.
Southwest China's Yunnan Province led the expansion of waterway FAI among provincial-level regions, posting year-on-year growth of 277.7 percent. It was followed by north China's Tianjin Municipality, with an increase of 105.4 percent on a yearly basis.
The data also revealed that FAI in the country's road network hit 273.57 billion yuan in the January-February period, down 6.4 percent from the same period last year.
