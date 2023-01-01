China's waterway freight volume up 4.3 pct in January-November

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- China's waterway cargo transport continued steady expansion in the first 11 months of 2022, with the total freight volume up 4.3 percent year on year, official data showed.

A total of 7.8 billion tonnes of cargo was transported through waterways in the country during this period, according to the Ministry of Transport.

In November alone, China's waterways handled 760 million tonnes of cargo, said the ministry.

In the January-November period, northeast China's Liaoning Province led the expansion among provincial-level regions, reporting a year-on-year growth of 26.8 percent, which was followed by central China's Hubei Province and south China's Hainan Province, the data revealed.

