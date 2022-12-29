China's transport investment up 5.8 pct in Jan-Nov

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 14, 2022 shows the Dafaqu grand bridge of an expressway linking Renhuai City and Zunyi City in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's fixed-asset investment in the transport sector maintained steady growth from January to November, official data showed on Wednesday.

Investment in transport totaled 3.5 trillion yuan (about 502 billion U.S. dollars) in the first 11 months of 2022, rising 5.8 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Investment amounting to approximately 2.6 trillion yuan was channeled into road construction, increasing 9.1 percent year on year.

Investment in waterway development rose 10.2 percent year on year to 147.8 billion yuan.

In November alone, investment in transport came in at 369.5 billion yuan, up 0.9 percent year on year.

