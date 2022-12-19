China's authority requires resumption of public transport
Passengers get off a subway train at East Nanjing Road Station in east China's Shanghai, June 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's transport authority has required efforts to resume the regular operation of public transport services, a further step to optimize the COVID-19 response.
The requirement that allows passengers to travel to other regions without negative nucleic acid test results, health code, test upon arrival, or information registration, should be strictly implemented, according to a notice released by the Ministry of Transport.
The ministry also urged areas that once suspended transport services due to the epidemic control measures to restore regular operation promptly.
Support would be extended to transport operators to encourage them to provide various services, including customized transport and e-tickets, the notice said.
