China's international civil aviation transport continues to recover in Q3

Xinhua) 08:35, October 27, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- China continued its recovery momentum in the number of international air trips and volume of mail and cargo in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, the country's civil aviation authority said Wednesday.

In Q3, the volume of international passenger trips surged 73.3 percent from Q2 to 537,000, a year-on-year increase of 36.3 percent, said Wu Shijie, an official with the Civil Aviation Administration of China, at a press conference.

Meanwhile, the air mail and cargo transport came in at 639,000 tonnes, accounting for 104.3 percent of the number recorded in the same period in 2019, Wu said.

China has been pushing forward the construction of civil aviation infrastructure this year, with 79.85 billion yuan (about 11.15 billion U.S. dollars) invested in the sector in the first three quarters, said Zhang Qing, another official with the administration.

