China's water transport investment maintains robust growth
BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's investment in the construction of water transport infrastructure maintained a good growth momentum in the first seven months of the year, according to the Ministry of Transport.
In the first half of the year, China invested 73.57 billion yuan (about 10.73 billion U.S. dollars) in construction of water transport facilities, up 4.7 percent year on year, Zheng Qingxiu, an official with the ministry, told a press conference on Thursday.
In July, investment in the same sector surged by 21.8 percent year on year, said Zheng.
The overall scale of China's water transport infrastructure remains the largest globally, said Su Jie, another official with the ministry.
Water transport has driven the transfer of industries from coastal areas to central and western regions. It plays a significant role in supporting China's regional development strategies, such as the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei coordinated development, the Yangtze River Economic Belt, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Su said.
Su also noted that China has established shipping routes linking it with over 100 countries and regions.
Photos
Related Stories
- Authorities increase efforts to manage water resources for drought relief in SW China
- China sees more railway trips, cargo transport in July
- China's urban passenger transport drops in H1
- People enjoy fun and coolness of outdoor waters during summer days in Nanning
- People enjoy water activities to beat summer heat
- Water projects to help bolster economy
- New follow-up project for China's south-to-north water diversion begins construction
- China's investment in new water conservancy projects nears 62 bln USD
- Major water transfer project to start construction in China
- China expedites construction of water conservancy projects
- 9th World Water Forum highlights water access, sanitation
- 9th World Water Forum focuses on water security for peace, dev't
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.