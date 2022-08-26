China's water transport investment maintains robust growth

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's investment in the construction of water transport infrastructure maintained a good growth momentum in the first seven months of the year, according to the Ministry of Transport.

In the first half of the year, China invested 73.57 billion yuan (about 10.73 billion U.S. dollars) in construction of water transport facilities, up 4.7 percent year on year, Zheng Qingxiu, an official with the ministry, told a press conference on Thursday.

In July, investment in the same sector surged by 21.8 percent year on year, said Zheng.

The overall scale of China's water transport infrastructure remains the largest globally, said Su Jie, another official with the ministry.

Water transport has driven the transfer of industries from coastal areas to central and western regions. It plays a significant role in supporting China's regional development strategies, such as the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei coordinated development, the Yangtze River Economic Belt, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Su said.

Su also noted that China has established shipping routes linking it with over 100 countries and regions.

