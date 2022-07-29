People enjoy fun and coolness of outdoor waters during summer days in Nanning

Xinhua) 08:28, July 29, 2022

A woman wakesurfs on the Yongjiang River in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 27, 2022. People come to water sports clubs to enjoy the fun and coolness of outdoor waters during the summer days in Nanning. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

A man surfs on the Yongjiang River in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 26, 2022. People come to water sports clubs to enjoy the fun and coolness of outdoor waters during the summer days in Nanning. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

People enjoy water sports on the Yongjiang River in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 27, 2022. People come to water sports clubs to enjoy the fun and coolness of outdoor waters during the summer days in Nanning. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

A woman wakesurfs on the Yongjiang River in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 27, 2022. People come to water sports clubs to enjoy the fun and coolness of outdoor waters during the summer days in Nanning. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

A man rides a motorboat on the Yongjiang River in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 27, 2022. People come to water sports clubs to enjoy the fun and coolness of outdoor waters during the summer days in Nanning. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

A surfing coach (2nd, L) teaches a man to wakesurf on the Yongjiang River in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 26, 2022. People come to water sports clubs to enjoy the fun and coolness of outdoor waters during the summer days in Nanning. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Aerial photo taken on July 27, 2022 shows people enjoying water sports on the Yongjiang River in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. People come to water sports clubs to enjoy the fun and coolness of outdoor waters during the summer days in Nanning. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Aerial photo taken on July 27, 2022 shows people enjoying water sports on the Yongjiang River in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. People come to water sports clubs to enjoy the fun and coolness of outdoor waters during the summer days in Nanning. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

