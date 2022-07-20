Home>>
People enjoy water activities to beat summer heat
(Xinhua) 14:50, July 20, 2022
Aerial photo taken on July 16, 2022 shows people playing at a water park in Zunhua city, North China's Hebei province. [Photo/Xinhua]
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Water projects to help bolster economy
- New follow-up project for China's south-to-north water diversion begins construction
- China's investment in new water conservancy projects nears 62 bln USD
- Major water transfer project to start construction in China
- China expedites construction of water conservancy projects
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.