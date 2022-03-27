9th World Water Forum highlights water access, sanitation

Xinhua) 08:23, March 27, 2022

DAKAR, March 26 (Xinhua) -- The 9th World Water Forum concluded here on Friday with a "Blue Deal" declaration that called for ensuring access to water and sanitation for all.

Ensuring adequate financing and inclusive governance, as well as the strengthening of cooperation in the water sector, are the other priorities of the declaration.

The "Blue Deal" is able to accelerate the implementation of the right to clean water and sanitation for all by providing appropriate legislative frameworks.

The "Blue Deal" also called for the application of international humanitarian law, in particular the additional protocols to the 1949 Geneva Conventions, which provide for the protection of water supply and sanitation systems that are considered vital in times of conflict.

Under the aegis of the World Water Council, water use stakeholders are called to "adopt sustainable and integrated management plans to preserve water resources and ecosystems and ensure resilience to climate change and demographic pressure".

The 9th World Water Forum was held for the first time in sub-Saharan Africa.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Bianji)