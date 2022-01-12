China unveils plan to safeguard water security

January 12, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- China has released a plan to improve the country's capability to safeguard its water security during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

The plan, jointly released by the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Water Resources, is the first five-year plan for water security to be implemented on the national level.

By 2025, China's capacity for flood control and drought relief, utilization of water resources, optimal allocation of water resources, and ecological protection of water will have been significantly improved, per the plan.

During the five-year period, efforts will be made to implement a national water-saving initiative and advance the construction of major water projects and smart water networks, according to the plan.

It notes that country will also step up efforts to promote reforms in key areas of water conservancy, improve the innovative development of water conservancy and modernize the water management system.

