China shores up construction of national water network

Xinhua) 08:31, January 04, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- China has announced policies to advance the construction of a national water network as part of efforts to improve the country's capability to safeguard water security.

The country will develop a batch of major projects concerning the national water network by 2025, and strengthen weak links in water resources allocation, urban and rural water supply, flood control and drainage, water ecological protection and smart water networks, according to an online statement of the Ministry of Water Resources.

China's water supply capacity will increase by 29 billion cubic meters by 2025, with the water supply coverage rate hitting 88 percent in rural regions, said the ministry.

A total of 15 million mu (1 million hectares) of effective irrigation areas will be created or restored, while the level of digitalization, intelligence and refined dispatching will be improved, the document added.

