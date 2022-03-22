9th World Water Forum focuses on water security for peace, dev't

Senegalese President Macky Sall speaks at the opening ceremony of the 9th World Water Forum in Dakar, Senegal, on March 21, 2022. The 9th World Water Forum opened on Monday in Dakar under the theme "Water Security for Peace and Development." (Photo by Dieylani Seydi/Xinhua)

DAKAR, March 21 (Xinhua) -- The 9th World Water Forum opened on Monday in Dakar, the Senegalese capital, under the theme "Water Security for Peace and Development".

Scheduled for six days, the forum is being held for the first time in a country in sub-Saharan Africa country. The forum will hold multiple sessions around four priority themes: water security and sanitation, water for rural development, cooperation, means and tools.

Senegalese President Macky Sall presided the opening ceremony , with presence of several African heads of state.

Officials of international institutions, decision-makers and academics also participated the forum.

In his speech, the Senegalese president strongly insisted on the importance of water conservation, hoping that the issue remains at the heart of the international agenda. He also invited the international community to pay attention to water issues, and asked participants to do everything to meet the expectations of the forum.

As the largest global event on water, the forum has been organized every three years since 1997 by the World Water Council, in partnership with a host country. The 9th edition was planned to be held in March 2021 in Senegal, but it was postponed by one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo taken on March 21, 2022 shows the opening ceremony of the 9th World Water Forum in Dakar, Senegal. The 9th World Water Forum opened on Monday in Dakar under the theme "Water Security for Peace and Development." (Photo by Dieylani Seydi/Xinhua)

