China's container throughput rises 11.2 pct in July

Xinhua) 09:29, August 26, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's container throughput rose 11.2 percent year on year to 26.36 million twenty-foot equivalent units in July, data from the Ministry of Transport showed Thursday.

The growth rate was 4.7 percentage points higher than that in June.

In July, China's container throughput at ports increased 5.7 percent year on year to 1.34 billion tonnes, reversing a 2.3-percent decline in June.

China's investment in transportation fixed assets reached 330.9 billion yuan (about 48.28 billion U.S. dollars) in July, up 4.1 percent year on year.

China's July freight volume basically recovered to the level of the same period last year, and the decline of passenger volume narrowed due to the summer travel rush, said Su Jie, an official with the ministry.

China's freight volume went down 0.8 percent year on year to 4.42 billion tonnes in July, compared with a 1.9-percent drop in June.

The country's passenger volume fell 26.1 percent year on year in July, narrowing from a 31.4-percent retreat in June, the data also showed.

