Interview: China to ensure smooth logistics, strengthen support for transport firms

Xinhua) 09:47, May 05, 2022

BEIJING, May 4 (Xinhua) -- China will make solid efforts to ensure smooth logistics supply for key sectors and people's livelihoods, shore up support for transport companies and advance modern transport infrastructure construction, a senior transport official has said.

China's transport industry recorded steady growth in the first quarter of the year, with the cargo freight volume up 1.5 percent year on year and fixed-asset investment climbing 9.8 percent, Xu Chengguang, a senior official with the Ministry of Transport, told Xinhua in an interview.

In the period, the cargo throughput at China's ports rose 1.6 percent year on year. China's container handling volume increased by 2.4 percent, with container throughput for foreign trade routes up 5 percent, Xu said.

Noting the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical conflicts in China's transport industry since March, Xu said the ministry will take various measures to guarantee stable and smooth supply, assist transport firms with difficulties and expand effective transport investment.

To facilitate smooth logistics, China has introduced 10 measures, including issuing sufficient unified national traffic permits and adopting a "white list" approach to support work resumption at key domestic and foreign firms.

At present, traffic flows on expressways nationwide are increasing steadily, major transport capacity indicators are improving, and the operations of key cargo hubs are gradually being optimized, Xu said.

More work will be done to improve the transport capacity of key regional cargo hubs and precisely satisfy the supply demand for key areas and industries. The transport of grain, energy and other life necessities will be ensured and the efficiency of goods delivery will be raised.

The ministry will accelerate the issuance of traffic permits accepted across the nation and facilitate the work resumption of postal delivery stations previously closed due to COVID-19 disruptions. It will also deal with problems related to closing toll booths and service areas on expressways and the construction of illegal pandemic prevention checkpoints.

China has released a series of policies to help transport firms tide over difficulties, such as carrying out tax, renting and insurance cuts and reliefs, granting subsidies for smaller businesses, offering loans and insurance, and reducing traffic restrictions through accurate pandemic control.

The ministry will guide local authorities to fully implement tax cuts and rebate policies for transport firms, assist with their business transformations, and continue to optimize the business environment, Xu said.

In terms of expanding transport investment, efforts will be made to advance key projects in the national comprehensive transport network and promote the deep integration of new technologies -- such as big data, artificial intelligence and blockchain -- with transport infrastructure construction.

The ministry will coordinate resources and capital to accelerate the launch of qualified projects while researching new fiscal, taxation and financial systems to better meet the demand of key infrastructure construction projects.

