China launching more cargo trains to boost coal transport

Xinhua) 15:10, March 24, 2022

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- With a new train diagram to be put into operation from April 8, China will launch additional cargo trains to boost coal transport amid the country's efforts to ensure energy supply.

According to the diagram, new cargo trains will be added to transport coal from the coal-rich Shanxi Province to the eastern regions, said the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

More heavy-haul freight trains will be put into operation to step up the country's capacity to transport coal from north to south, the company said.

The adjustment will further enhance the country's thermal coal transport capacity and provide stronger support for the national economy, it said.

In addition, a new batch of bullet trains will be added to optimize railway routes and provide more travel options for passengers in central and eastern parts of the country, according to the diagram.

