China to further stabilize coal prices

Xinhua) 08:49, February 10, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to keep coal prices stable, according to the country's top economic planner and energy department.

The National Development and Reform Commission and the National Energy Administration on Wednesday held a meeting to make further plans to stabilize coal prices.

The meeting issued warnings to companies that charged exorbitant coal prices and asked them to make rectifications.

Coal producers also should step up efforts to ensure coal supplies, the meeting said.

For those that fail to rectify any outstanding problems after being issued reminders, further investigation and accountability measures will be taken, the meeting said.

Local authorities should enhance their monitoring and maintain coal prices in a reasonable range, according to the meeting.

