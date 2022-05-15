Home>>
China sees decline in urban rail transit passenger trips
May 15, 2022
BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- China saw a drastic fall in passenger trips from its urban rail transit networks last month, official data showed.
The country's rail transit lines in the urban areas reported 1.29 billion passenger trips in April, nosediving 41.1 percent year on year, data from the Ministry of Transport showed.
On a monthly basis, the volume decreased by 19.4 percent or 310 million passenger trips.
By April, China had put 275 urban rail transit lines into operation in 51 cities, with the total length of rail transit networks in urban areas reaching 8,904 km, the ministry said.
