China's transport investment up 6.3 percent in first three quarters
BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's transport sector continued to see steady growth in fixed-asset investment in the first three quarters of this year, data from the Ministry of Transport showed Friday.
During the period, fixed-asset investment in the sector totaled 2.7 trillion yuan (about 376.58 billion U.S. dollars), up 6.3 percent year on year, according to the ministry.
In the third quarter, the investment rose 5.7 percent over one year earlier, with a pace of 0.8 percentage points faster than the second quarter.
Between January and September, investment in road construction climbed 10 percent year on year to about 2.06 trillion yuan.
Investment in waterway construction reached 112.4 billion yuan in the same period, up 6.4 percent year on year.
