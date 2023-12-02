Deals worth over 58.8 bln yuan inked at int'l transportation expo

Xinhua) 09:41, December 02, 2023

HANGZHOU, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Transportation industry projects with investment of more than 58.8 billion yuan (about 8.27 billion U.S. dollars) were inked during the opening ceremony of the fifth Zhejiang International Intelligent Transportation Industry Expo, held in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

A total of 51 comprehensive transportation industry projects were signed during the event, which runs from Friday to Sunday, according to the provincial department of transportation.

The projects cover rail transit, green transportation, digital logistics, smart ports, transportation related services and other fields.

The previous four editions of the expo attracted more than 2,000 major enterprises from home and abroad, resulting in the signing of industrial projects worth nearly 200 billion yuan and showcasing more than 1,000 new products in the transport sector.

