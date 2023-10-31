Home>>
China's road, waterway passenger volume soars in first three quarters
(Xinhua) 16:23, October 31, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- China's road and waterway passenger trip volume logged robust expansion in the first three quarters of this year, official data showed.
The country's road transport network handled about 3.37 billion passenger trips during this period, surging 20.9 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Transport.
A total of 203.16 million passenger trips were made via China's waterways in the same period, skyrocketing 120.9 percent compared with a year earlier.
In September 2023 alone, passenger trips made via China's roads and waterways stood at 399.8 million and 19.02 million, respectively, the data also revealed.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's road, waterway passenger trips soar in January-May
- China's road logistics price index edges down in June
- China expects to see record-high expressway traffic during upcoming holiday
- Robust transportation, logistics data reflect China's economic vitality
- China's smart transportation systems enhance convenience
- China's urban passenger trips surge 15 pct in H1
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.