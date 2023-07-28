China's road, waterway passenger trips soar in January-May

Xinhua) 10:37, July 28, 2023

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- China's road and waterway passenger volume registered robust growth in the first five months of the year, data from the Ministry of Transport shows.

There were 1.75 billion road passenger trips made in the country during the period, surging 17.5 percent year on year, according to the ministry.

In the same period, passenger trips made on China's waterways totaled 97.48 million, soaring 160.4 percent from last year.

In May alone, China's road passenger trips climbed 46.7 percent year on year, and its waterway passenger volume skyrocketed 269.6 percent from the same period of 2022, the data also reveals.

