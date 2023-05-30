China's road freight volume up 17.4 pct in April

Xinhua) 16:59, May 30, 2023

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- China's road freight volume surged 17.4 percent year on year in April, data from the Ministry of Transport showed.

About 3.47 billion tonnes of road cargo was transported during this period, according to the ministry.

In the first four months of this year, China's road freight volume stood at about 12.04 billion tonnes, up 8.4 percent from the same period last year, the data revealed.

During the same period, northeast China's Jilin Province recorded the strongest year-on-year road freight volume increase of 50.8 percent, followed by north China's Tianjin Municipality and northwest China's Qinghai Province.

