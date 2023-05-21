Home>>
China's weekly coastal bulk freight index declines
(Xinhua) 16:03, May 21, 2023
SHANGHAI, May 21 (Xinhua) -- China's coastal bulk freight index went down in the week ending on May 19, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange (SSE).
The composite index for coastal bulk freight fell 1 percent week on week to 986.74, the SSE said.
According to the data, the coal sub-index went down 0.9 percent to 956.13.
