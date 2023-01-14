In Pics: First inbound China-Europe freight train carrying Chinese Lunar New Year goods arrives in Xi'an

Xinhua) 09:14, January 14, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 13, 2023 shows a China-Europe freight train loaded with 1,300 tonnes of flour from Kazakhstan arriving at Xi'an International Port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

XI'AN, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- A China-Europe freight train loaded with 1,300 tonnes of flour from Kazakhstan arrived at Xi'an International Port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province on Friday.

This train marks the first inbound China-Europe freight train carrying Chinese Lunar New Year goods to Xi'an. In past years, more and more foreign goods were delivered to China via the China-Europe freight train trips.

