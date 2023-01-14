Home>>
In Pics: First inbound China-Europe freight train carrying Chinese Lunar New Year goods arrives in Xi'an
(Xinhua) 09:14, January 14, 2023
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 13, 2023 shows a China-Europe freight train loaded with 1,300 tonnes of flour from Kazakhstan arriving at Xi'an International Port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
XI'AN, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- A China-Europe freight train loaded with 1,300 tonnes of flour from Kazakhstan arrived at Xi'an International Port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province on Friday.
This train marks the first inbound China-Europe freight train carrying Chinese Lunar New Year goods to Xi'an. In past years, more and more foreign goods were delivered to China via the China-Europe freight train trips.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- China-Europe freight train No. X8151 leaves from Xi'an
- China's road freight volume drops in first 9 months
- 2nd "Jinbo" China-Europe freight train takes off from Hamburg to CIIE in Shanghai
- China-Europe freight train from Turkmenistan arrives at China's Xi'an
- China-Europe freight trains lead countries onto fast track of win-win cooperation
- New freight train route links NW China's Shaanxi with Vietnam
- Northeast China port sees surge in China-Europe freight train trips
- NE China ports handle over 3,100 China-Europe freight train trips
- China-Europe freight train services see a sharp rise in July
- China's coastal bulk freight index down in June
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.