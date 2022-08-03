China-Europe freight train services see a sharp rise in July
Photo taken on June 30, 2022 shows a China-Europe freight train ready for departure at the Tuanjiecun station in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- China-Europe freight train services saw robust growth in July amid a safe and smooth operation, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. on Tuesday.
The number of China-Europe freight train trips surged by 11 percent year on year to hit a record 1,517 last month.
The freight trains handled 149,000 20-foot equivalent units of goods, up 12 percent from a year ago.
During the first seven months, the number of China-Europe freight train trips rose 3 percent year on year to 8,990. The trains transported a total of 869,000 20-foot equivalent units of goods, an increase of 4 percent from a year ago.
