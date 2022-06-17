Shenyang East Railway Station sees 100th China-Europe freight train pull out
A China-Europe freight train is about to depart from the Shenyang East Railway Station in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 16, 2022.
The railway station saw the 100th China-Europe freight train pull out on Thursday.
As of Thursday, the station has seen the trips of the China-Europe freight trains increase by 30 percent year on year in 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
In this aerial photo, a crane loads a container onto a China-Europe freight train at the Shenyang East Railway Station in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 16, 2022.
Customs officers pass a China-Europe freight train at the Shenyang East Railway Station in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 16, 2022.
Customs officers inspect containers aboard a China-Europe freight train at the Shenyang East Railway Station in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 16, 2022.
In this aerial photo, a China-Europe freight train is about to depart from the Shenyang East Railway Station in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 16, 2022.
