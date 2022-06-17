Shenyang East Railway Station sees 100th China-Europe freight train pull out

Xinhua) 11:24, June 17, 2022

A China-Europe freight train is about to depart from the Shenyang East Railway Station in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 16, 2022.

The railway station saw the 100th China-Europe freight train pull out on Thursday.

As of Thursday, the station has seen the trips of the China-Europe freight trains increase by 30 percent year on year in 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

In this aerial photo, a crane loads a container onto a China-Europe freight train at the Shenyang East Railway Station in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 16, 2022.

Customs officers pass a China-Europe freight train at the Shenyang East Railway Station in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 16, 2022.

Customs officers inspect containers aboard a China-Europe freight train at the Shenyang East Railway Station in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 16, 2022.

In this aerial photo, a China-Europe freight train is about to depart from the Shenyang East Railway Station in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 16, 2022.

