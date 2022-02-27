We Are China

China's waterway freight, passenger volumes rise in January

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's waterway freight and passenger volumes rose year on year in January, according to data from the Ministry of Transport.

Freight volume totaled 679.58 million tonnes last month, up 3.9 percent from a year ago.

The southernmost province of Hainan saw the biggest increase in waterway freight volume, up 34 percent year on year.

In January, waterway passenger trips totaled 9.08 million, up 6.6 percent year on year.

Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, in the northwest, reported the sharpest rise in waterway passenger trips, surging 169.6 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.

