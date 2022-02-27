Home>>
China's waterway freight, passenger volumes rise in January
(Xinhua) 16:15, February 27, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's waterway freight and passenger volumes rose year on year in January, according to data from the Ministry of Transport.
Freight volume totaled 679.58 million tonnes last month, up 3.9 percent from a year ago.
The southernmost province of Hainan saw the biggest increase in waterway freight volume, up 34 percent year on year.
In January, waterway passenger trips totaled 9.08 million, up 6.6 percent year on year.
Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, in the northwest, reported the sharpest rise in waterway passenger trips, surging 169.6 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Ningxia launches China-Laos int'l freight train service
- Freight trains revive ancient Silk Road to boost Asia-Europe trade
- Xinjiang's Alataw Pass port handles 5,000th China-Europe freight trains in 2021
- World's first 350 km/h freight train rolls off production line in China
- New freight train to France launched in E China’s Jinhua
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.