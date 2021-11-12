Xinjiang's Alataw Pass port handles 5,000th China-Europe freight trains in 2021

Xinhua) 19:27, November 12, 2021

URUMQI, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- A freight train loaded with furniture, electronic devices, anti-epidemic supplies, and other goods on Friday departed from Alataw Pass, a major rail port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, destined for Duisburg in Germany.

It was the 5,000th China-Europe freight train handled via Alataw Pass this year.

As the COVID-19 pandemic is casting a shadow on the global supply chain, China-Europe freight trains are favored by more companies because of their stable operation and relatively lower costs, said Xu Yueheng from the customs authority at Alataw Pass. Xu added that since 2021, 23 new China-Europe freight train routes have been opened at the port.

At present, 60 routes pass through the Alataw Pass, connecting 13 countries and regions, including Russia, Poland, Germany and Spain.

Major imported goods that pass through the port are automobiles and accessories, cotton yarn and timber, while exported goods mainly include household appliances and daily necessities.

