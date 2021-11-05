Magnificent Xinjiang: snow-covered grassland forms an enchanting sight

People's Daily Online) 11:01, November 05, 2021

The Heishan Grassland is located in the Toksun County of Turpan City, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Recently, it has been turned into a magnificent snowy-white wonderland with the season’s first snowfall following the arrival of late autumn.

Turpan City is known as “the land of fire,” and its Toksun County is the only county in the country whose altitude places it at sea level. However, the Heishan Grassland, located in the county’s Tonggou Village, lies above at a higher elevation. The Heishan Grassland is situated in the westernmost section of the Turpan Depression, with an average altitude of 2,200 meters, and with its highest point reaching 4,338.4 meters. The Heishan Grassland is considered a kind of high altitude alpine meadow. Next to it rises Muzluk Mountain, whose peak is covered with snow all year round.

In this vast landscape, the snow-capped mountains embrace the bright, blue sky above, while the golden expanse of grassland is dotted with white patches of fresh snow. What a magnificent picture to behold!

