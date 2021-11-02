Desert poplars bring sea of gold to NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 15:33, November 02, 2021

(Photo/People's Daily Online)

A desert poplar forest forms a quiet canvas along the Tarim River in Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Desert poplars are known as "heroes of the desert" due to their strong ability to resist drought. Bayingolin recently entered its peak tourist season as desert poplars turn gold, accompanied by a variety of desert plants such as reed and rose willow, attracting crowds of visitors eager to take in the majestic scenes.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)