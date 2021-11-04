Cotton farmer benefits from agricultural mechanization in NW China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 09:06, November 04, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 24, 2021 shows cotton pickers working in one of farmer Erkin Rehim's fields in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Erkin Rehimc began growing cotton in 2004 and has benefited from agricultural mechanization since 2017. The cotton farmer, 49, uses cotton pickers to harvest his 550 mu (about 90.6 acres) of cotton fields in 24 hours. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

