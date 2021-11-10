Home>>
Industrial park in Xinjiang's Kashgar provides jobs for local residents
(Xinhua) 09:51, November 10, 2021
A worker works at a packaging material industrial park at Yopurga County in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 8, 2021. The industrial park, mainly engaged in the production and sales of packaging materials such as woven bags, has attracted a total of 19 enterprises, providing 1,500 jobs for local residents. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)
